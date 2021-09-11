IITs launch special recruitment drives to fill reserved faculty posts following MoE order

Several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country are now planning special recruitment drives to fill up faculty posts reserved for socially and economically marginalised communities. The move comes only weeks after the ministry of education (MoE) directed all centrally funded higher education institutes to fill up vacant reserved posts on a mission mode.

In a letter issued on August 23, MoE directed all centrally funded higher education institutes such as IITs, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) to fill vacant faculty positions, especially in the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and economically weaker sections (EWS) categories, by September 2022. From this month on, institutes will have to send a monthly report on the actions taken to fill vacant positions.

V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT-Delhi, said, “In the last board of governors meeting, we have discussed the matter. We are planning a special recruitment drive for faculty as well as postdoctoral fellowships.” Details for the drive are yet to be chalked out.

A senior official from IIT-Bombay said that the institute, too, is planning a special recruitment drive following directives from MoE. However, details are not clear yet. “We will have a mission mode drive soon (for faculty recruitment). Wait for a while,” said Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT-Bombay.

On Monday, IIT-Banaras Hindu University (BHU), issued a public advertisement for the special recruitment drive and called for applications to fill posts reserved for SC, ST, OBC, EWS and disabled candidates. The drive is for posts at assistant, associate and professor levels. The portal for recruitment is now live. IIT-Kharagpur, too, issued a similar public notice on September 1.

The special recruitment drives are a consequence of last month’s letter from Amit Khare, secretary, department of higher education, MoE. “I am writing in connection with the faculty positions that are lying vacant, especially in SC, ST, OBC and EWS category in the central higher education institutions (CHEls) functioning under the administrative control of the ministry of education. In order to clear this backlog, it has been decided that all CHEls should fill these vacancies in a mission mode within a period of one year starting from September 5, 2021 to September 4, 2022 and to report about the action taken and progress made in this regard,” he said in the letter.

As directed by MoE, institutes will now have to include a separate chapter in their annual report depicting the status of filling up of backlog vacancies in tabular format during the year. They will also have to include an agenda item in every finance committee / board of governors/ board of management meeting, apprising the committees and boards of the status of filling up of backlog vacancies.

Government of India mandates a reservation of 27% in faculty positions for candidates from OBC category, 15% for SC and 7.5% for ST candidates. However, HT had earlier reported that none of the 22 IITs in the country have more than six teachers from ST category, and 18 of them have 10 or less candidates from SC category on their faculty rolls. Seven IITs had 10 or less faculty from OBC category, HT has reported earlier based on responses received under RTI. Of the 23 IITs in India, data for IIT-Mandi was unavailable.

Pawan Goenka, retired managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Group and chairperson of the board of governors of IIT-Bombay and Madras, had earlier told HT, “The board of governors of IIT-Bombay and Madras is well aware of the gaps in diversity with respect to reserved categories and gender. But we also know that it is not for lack of trying. These IITs are taking proactive steps to address these gaps while going through the recruitment process as per the prescribed norms. I am sure other IITs are doing the same.”

Meanwhile, relatively newer IITs such as Palakkad and Goa have been conducting special recruitment drives every year, ahead of the directives of MoE.