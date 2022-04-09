Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Illegal phone tapping: Police record statement of Sanjay Raut

Published on Apr 09, 2022 11:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The Colaba police on Saturday recorded the statement of senior Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in the illegal phone tapping case registered against the then State Intelligence Department (SID) commissioner Rashmi Shukla. Raut was among the two politicians whose phones were allegedly tapped by SID on Shukla’s instructions.

According to an IPS officer, Raut’s statement was recorded for nearly an hour at Prabhadevi office of Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna on Saturday afternoon. Earlier on Thursday the police had recorded the statement of NCP’s senior leader Eknath Khadse.

Shukla, a senior Indian Police Service officer, is accused of illegally tapping the phones of Raut and Khadse between October and November 201. The 57-year-old officer is presently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

