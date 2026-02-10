MUMBAI: Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech), one of the foreign universities approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) last June, is set to begin its academic year in Mumbai this August on a temporary campus at Vikhroli on land owned by Godrej Industries. For starters, the university will offer four undergraduate courses and four postgraduate courses available in computer science, data science, artificial intelligence, and business. Illinois Tech to begin classes in Mumbai from August

Industrialist Jamshyd N Godrej, who was instrumental in facilitating the Vikhroli land, is an Illinois Tech alumnus. Apart from him, other alumni include Rohit Prasad, head of Amazon’s Artificial General Intelligence and the lead scientist behind Amazon’s Alexa; Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former union minister of state for electronics and IT; former chip architect Sanjay Kirloskar; and G V Prasad, the co-chairman and managing director of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Illinois Tech is the first to begin operations among the five foreign universities that signed an MoU with the Maharashtra government last year. The university plans to function from the 90,000-square-feet Vikhroli campus for the next three to five years, during which period it will work towards setting up a permanent campus in Navi Mumbai on land assured by the government. The Vikhroli campus will include classrooms, laboratories, a library, research spaces, and recreation facilities.

Speaking to HT, Illinois Tech President Raj Echambadi said that the university’s decision to come to Mumbai was “natural”. “Illinois Tech has been connected with India through learning initiatives since 1996,” he said. “Mumbai was chosen because it is the commercial capital of India and offers strong opportunities for industry collaboration. Major Indian companies are based in Mumbai, which makes industry alignment easier for students.” Echambadi added that the support from the Maharashtra government and the availability of a world-class campus at the Godrej Industrial Park played an important role in the decision.

Illinois Tech was founded in 1890 in Chicago with the vision of educating students from all backgrounds. In recent years, it has expanded globally and now has a presence in places such as Kazakhstan and Beijing. “Indian alumni of the university have made major contributions across the world, and opening a campus in Mumbai continues this shared history,” said Echambadi.

Godrej remarked that Illinois Tech had always had “a strong international outlook”. “The US style of education, which focuses on early and close collaboration with industry, helps students understand their interests and gain practical exposure,” he said. “Bringing this model to India at a more affordable cost will be a positive addition to the Indian education system.”

Mallik Sundharam, vice-president for the enrolment management and student affairs, said that UGC had given preliminary approval for 30 students per programme. “Admissions will follow a holistic process similar to the US system,” he said. “The main criterion will be high school academic performance along with extracurricular activities and overall student interest. The university will also accept SAT scores.”

When asked about the fees, Sundharam said that the undergraduate programmes would cost ₹16 lakh per year while the Master’s programmes would be slightly higher at ₹20 lakh. “The courses cost around USD 52,000 in America in addition to the living cost, which is around USD 10,000 to 15,000,” he said. “Scholarships based on merit and need will be available.” Added Echambadi, “The university plans to involve its over-10,000 alumni in India to support scholarships for future students.”

Master classes for interested students and parents will begin next month.