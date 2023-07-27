IMD extends ‘red alert’ in Mumbai till Friday morning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended its ‘red alert’ in Mumbai till 8:30am on Friday considering the continuous widespread rainfall across the city. The initial warning was issued on Wednesday.

Vehicles wade through waterlogged streets in Mumbai’s Andheri. (Vijay Bate/ HT Photo)

The city is likely to get ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall in a few locations until Friday, although it was initially predicted that the intensity of rains will start reducing today. Officials said continuous showers should be expected over the next two days, and that a dry spell is not likely before the first week of August.

South Mumbai received extremely heavy 24-hour precipitation till 8.30am. The Colaba weather station received 223.2mm, while Santacruz in the suburbs recorded 145.1mm. This is up significantly from 23mm and 29mm, respectively, a day before.

Bandra recorded 106mm, Dahisar 70.5mm, Ram Mandir 161mm, Chembur 86.5mm, Byculla 119mm, CSMT 153.5mm, Matunga 78.5mm, and Sion saw 112mm of rain in that period.

Schools have been asked to stay shut in the city due to the rainfall. Citizens also reported waterlogging in South Mumbai’s upscale Maharshi Karve Road, between Churchgate station and Charni Road East.

There is a high possibility of disruption in traffic, local train, and bus services, though no major incidents had been reported as of 1pm on Thursday.

However, in a rain related accident, a 19-year-old youth drowned in a waterfall in Pankhanda village on Ghodbunder Road in Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Rescue teams retrieved the body.

