Impersonating Aaditya Thackeray, fraud tries to cheat Worli wrestler
Police have registered a case against an unidentified hacker after a wrestler filed a complaint that a cyber fraud, impersonating Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, contacted him on WhatsApp and tried to extract money from him.
Worli-Koliwada resident Dipesh Jambhale, 24, has won medals for the country in a few international wrestling competitions, and has also been felicitated by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya. Jambhale is also an office-bearer of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the party.
According to the complainant, on August 23, he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown mobile number with a photo of Uddhav and Aaditya as its display picture.
“The unidentified person, posing as Aaditya Thackeray, sent a message that he needed to transfer some money to a friend but his net banking was not working. He then sought ₹25,000 from him. The sender insisted that Jambhale should transfer the money via Paytm to a number and promised to return it the next morning,” the FIR said.
Jambhale soon figured out that the caller was part of a gang and informed Suraj Chavan, a senior functionary in Sena. He then went to Dadar police station to lodge a complaint.
“We have registered a case under sections 511 [attempt to commit an offence] and 419 [cheating by impersonation] of the Indian Penal Code and 66C [identity theft] and 66D [cheating by personation by using computer resource] of the Information Technology Act against the user of the unknown number,” Mahesh Mugutrao, senior inspector of Dadar police station, said.
The police are trying to trace the accused by analysing the call detail record and internet activities on the mobile number.
Investigation has revealed that after impersonating Aaditya, the hacker used the same number to pose as one DJ Akash Phaltan, a resident of Satara, who has over 1.71 lakh followers on Instagram. The DJ has posted several screenshots on his social media handle alerting his followers and friends about the fraud.
On Friday, a cyber fraud impersonated Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and sent messages to many senior police officers on his contact list.
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
