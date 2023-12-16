Imposter posing as MEDA DG, tries to extract information from the officials

MUMBAI: A legal action was initiated against an imposter posing as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and director general of Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA), who tried to deceive employees of the state-run agency responsible for coordinating, regulating, and enforcing provisions of the Energy Conservation Act.

The case, filed by the Marine Drive police against unknown cyber fraudsters, alleges that the impostor assumed the identity of MEDA DG Kadambari Balkawade, an IAS officer, and sought information from agency officials.

“We have registered the offence under sections 420 (cheating) and 511 (attempt to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 against unknown accused,” stated a police officer from the Marine Drive police station.

MEDA employees received an email on their official ID purportedly from Balkawade, complete with her photo, requesting information. Suspecting foul play, the officials immediately consulted Balkawade, who confirmed she had not sent any such email. The incident was reported to the Marine Drive police. The police said they registered the offence on Thursday night and started investigations.

This incident echoes a pattern observed in August 2022 when fraudsters impersonated Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, demanding money or Amazon Gift cards from acquaintances. Similar incidents were reported involving joint commissioner of Police Pravin Padwal, additional director general of police Vishwas Nangre Patil, and Ravindra Singhal.