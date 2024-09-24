In bid to woo Brahmins, state sets up corporation to fund poor Brahmin students

MUMBAI: With assembly elections around the corner, the state government has decided to set up a Parshuram Financial Development Corporation for students from the Brahmin community. The corporation, which will be headquartered in Pune, will have a corpus fund of ₹50 crore to aid underprivileged Brahmins. At present, students of the Brahmin community get aid only under the economically weaker category quota. HT Image

With a slew of social upliftment measures being implemented by the government for Marathas, OBCs and minorities, the underprivileged in the Brahmin community felt left out. Many of them had voiced their concern.

The BJP has got regular support from the Maharashtrian Brahmin community. However, in the Kasba by-election in Pune held after the death of Mukta Tilak last year, the Brahmin community was unhappy that the ticket was given to Hemant Rasane and not members of Tilak’s family or any other Brahmin. The BJP lost the seat after 28 years and the Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar won.

Parag Alvani, BJP MLA from Vile Parle who hails from the Karhade Brahmin community, said the corporation was a welcome step. “Those who cannot afford education must get aid,” he said. “There are scholarships but that is not enough. This institution for deserving and poor Brahmin students is a good move.” Atul Bhatkhalkar, MLA from Kandivali East said it was good that the state was thinking about all communities, which showed its “noble intention”.

Anand Dave of the Brahman Mahasangh was more sceptical. “The model code of conduct is soon to be enforced, and no such plan can go through,” he said, adding that many similar announcements had been made earlier. “The government shouldn’t just make announcements—it should give funds and appoint officers immediately,” he said. “We want them to issue a GR right away—only after that will we believe them.”

Dave said that every community had poor people, who must be helped. “I only hope this is not a chunavi jumla (election ruse) like the ₹15 lakh the BJP had said would be deposited in every Indian’s bank in 2014,” he concluded.