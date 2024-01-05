In Chandvankar’s death, Indian music loses an obsessive connoisseur and a generous guiding spirit

Mumbai: His fealty to the HMV 78rpm records was as eduring as the iconic company’s logo. For over four decades Suresh Chandvankar zipped across India collecting rare records, trying to demystify the sound storage system of pre-Independence times. His death at 74 following a brief illness leaves a vacuum in the narrow and rarefied world of Indian musicologists. HT Image

The lanky TIFR scientist would pay a weekly visit to Mumbai’s famed ‘chor bazar’, looking for rare records with a hawk’s eye, and always trying to strike a good bargain. “We would haggle with the vendor for hours at the flea market. We knew which record deserved five rupees and which one ₹fifty. The vendors too were equally knowledgeable and adamant. The negotiations would begin with both sides refusing to budge from their stated price eventually settling the deal over a cup of Nagori chai,” said Prakash Joshi, a music expert.

Like Chandvankar, Joshi too boasts an impressive oeuvre of vinyl records. In the 1980s, Joshi began to host listening sessions at his cosy Banganga home which would invariably end with a yummy Maharashtrian meal. Chandvankar was a regular presence at these soirees. One could see the two friends exchanging notes on their latest vinyl booty on the side lines.

Even according to conservative estimates, Chandvankar’s collection ran over 10,000 vinyl records which showcased the vibrant music scene of colonial India popularised by greats such as Ustad Faiyyaz Khan, Ustad Abdul Karim Khan saheb, Baba Alauddin, Pandit Omkarnath Thakur, Kesarbai Kerkar and Mogubai Kurdika (Kishori Amonkar’s mother and guru) to name but a few.

Often, artists, or their descendants, would seek Chandvankar’s help to retrieve a record lost to the world. Once, he, or so goes the story, found a record, which the playback singer Manna De had been desperately looking for, at the flea market. Chandvankar promptly bought it and booked a flight to Bangalore (now Bengaluru), where Manna-da was vacationing and presented the priceless record to him, leaving the singer in tears of gratitude.

Chandvankar had a soft spot for the ‘tawaif’ tradition of the Mughal times immortalised by the courtesans of Lahore, Oudh, Lucknow and Delhi, and their music enriched by the evocative poetry of Mir Taqi Mir, Mirza Ghalib and Daag. He would be only too happy to regale connoisseurs with the lilting thumris-dadras which would end with the stoic announcement: ‘My name is Miss Gauhar Jaan’ or ‘My name is Miss Chhappan Chhuribai’.

However, what set Chandvankar apart from other connoisseurs and collectors was his scientific spirit and his willingness to share information, said Shyam Joshi, the noted bibliophile from Badlapur, where Chandvankar had bought a flat to store his records and documents. “Weaned on physics Chandvankar was well-versed in the mechanical intricacies of the 78rpm records. Moreover, he could explain the technique in simple terms. He blended tradition and technique and helped the laity de-code and access music.”

Chanvankar’s lec-demos on 78rpm records were well-attended affairs. “He would weave anecdotes into his narratives and play the records too. Attending his workshop was a delightful experience,” added Prakash Joshi.

Rajil Sayani, son of the legendary broadcaster Amin Sayani, said Chandvankar helped democratise music on a large scale. “Many record collectors are insanely possessive. However, Chandvankar was ever-willing to throw open his treasure trove for those who were genuinely eager to know and understand music. He put all his articles and research papers on-line,” he added.

In his last years, Chandvankar was busy restoring old records--a task which, he would point out, would help preserve a great tradition of Indian music.