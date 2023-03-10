In infra boost, state proposes Nagpur-Goa expressway

Infrastructure continues to be the priority for the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government with deputy CM and finance minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announcing a new 760-km expressway connecting Nagpur with Sindhudurg bordering Goa and a new passenger terminal at Shirdi airport.

About 88% work of the ambitious Mumbai-Nagpur expressway is already complete while the state has sanctioned ₹162 crore for building a jetty between Radio Club and Gateway of India to decongest the iconic monument, he said.

“To increase the state’s share from 14.2% to 20% in national gross domestic product, our emphasis is to boost infrastructure, which will result in comprehensive development,” Fadnavis said in his budget speech. The total provision for infrastructure development for 2023-24 financial year is ₹53,058.55 crore.

Three new metro lines were announced on Thursday. They are 12.77-km metro 11 between Wadala and CSMT for which ₹8,739 crore has been allocated; 20.75-km metro 12 between Kalyan and Taloja which is estimated to cost ₹5,865 crore; and 9.2-km metro 10 between Gaimukh Thane and Mira Road which has got a budgetary provision of ₹4,476 crore. Besides, 50 km of under-construction metro routes in Mumbai Metropolitan Region would be operational in 2023-24, Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis pointed out that proposals for a circular metro rail in Thane city, Nashik metro neo rail, and two corridors connecting Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi and Swargate to Katraj had been sent the Central government for approval.

The Maharashtra government has also proposed a new expressway between Nagpur and Goa. “A technical and financial feasibility report of 760-km Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Highway from Pawanar in Wardha district to Patradevi in Sindhudurg district is being prepared,” he said.

This expressway will connect Mahur, Tuljapur, Kolhapur, Ambejogai shaktipeethas; two jyortinlings - Aundha Nagnath and Parli Vaijnath; Takht Sachkhand Shrihajur Sahib Gurdwara at Nanded; and Maharashtra’s reigning deity Vitthal Rukhmai at Pandharpur among other places. Being built at a cost of ₹86,300 crore, this expressway will pass through six districts in Marathwada region and six districts in Vidarbha, western Maharashtra and Konkan.

Besides, a project worth ₹424 crore is being taken up to connect Thane and Vasai creeks for water transport, Fadnavis said.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde said the Shirdi Sinnar stretch of the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway can be opened anytime and the entire stretch will be completed by the end of this year.

“Over 10 lakh vehicles have used the expressway till February. Now this will be made four-lane,” Fadnavis said.

The finance minister also announced that a detailed project report and financial plan for a 126-km multimodal corridor from Virar to Alibag connecting national highways, Navi Mumbai international airport, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Mumbai trans-harbour project, Delhi-Mumbai dedicated freight corridor, and Revas port is being prepared. The corridor, which includes bus rapid transit, metro rail, water supply lines, gas lines and sewage lines, is expected to cost ₹40,000 crore.

“The work of the coastal highway from Revas in Raigad district to Reddy in Sindhudurg district is underway and the project cost is pegged at ₹9,573 crore,” Fadnavis said, adding a revised cost of ₹6,695 crore has been approved for the construction of the missing link between Khopoli and Khandala on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

With the air traffic increasing in Shirdi, the state is constructing a second passenger terminal at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport at a cost of ₹527 crore. The state has also allocated ₹734 crore to acquire land of the airport’s expansion.

The announcement of an outlay of ₹351 crore for a memorial to Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park was made. The state also made an allocation of ₹349 crore for a memorial to Dr BR Ambedkar at Indu Mills. The remaining ₹741 crore will be made available when required, Fadnavis said, adding it is expected to be completed in April 2025.

Two new jails have also been proposed in the budget and one of them will be in Mumbai suburbs.