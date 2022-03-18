In Maharashtra, govt issues Covid-19 guidelines for Holi celebrations

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued guidelines for Holi celebrations in the state, and urged citizens to celebrate the festival without congregating on a large scale, and observe Covid-appropriate behaviour.

‘Holika Dahan’ is being observed on Thursday, while ‘Dhulivandan’ on Friday and ‘Rangpanchami’ is celebrated on March 22. A state government order said: “Holi/Shimga is celebrated on a big scale throughout Maharashtra. The festival should possibly be celebrated without crowding and by observing Covid-appropriate behaviour given the coronavirus situation,” it added.

The state government does not want the festivities to turn into super-spreader events.

The order said that in the last two years, festivals of all religions have seen muted celebrations and where possible, at home. It added, Dhulivandan and Rangpanchami should be celebrated in a simple manner to minimise the possible spread of the virus. The government also advised people against taking palanquin processions to households during the festival.

The local administration has been ordered to arrange for darshan (of palkhi) at the local temple.

Maharashtra’s cautious approach coincides with a rise in Covid-19 cases in several parts of the world, which prompted World Health Organisation head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to underline that the rising numbers may be “just the tip of the iceberg”. “These increases are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we’re seeing are just the tip of the iceberg,” Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

The increase in Covid cases abroad has led Maharashtra’s health department to ask all municipal commissioners and district collectors to remain alert and follow strict Covid guidelines.

In a letter, Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), told municipal authorities and district chief to avoid crowding, follow strict masking, remain alert to influenza-like illness, and step up vaccination.

The state is keeping a close eye on the development in other countries and will take necessary steps, Vyas told HT.

To be sure, the state has been witnessing a drop in the daily Covid cases reported. For the past four days, the state has been reporting under-300 cases, while the daily positivity rate is also under 0.50%.