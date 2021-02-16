‘In people’s hands’: Mumbai mayor’s warning on lockdown amid Covid-19 surge

As cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) witnessed a fresh surge in Mumbai and Maharashtra, city mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday urged people to take precautions and warned there would have to be another lockdown. Whether another lockdown would be implemented or not, Pednekar said, is in people’s hands.

“It’s a matter of concern. Most people travelling in trains don’t wear masks. People must take precautions or else we’d head towards another lockdown. Whether lockdown will be implemented again, is in the hands of people,” Pednekar said, according to news agency ANI.

On January 29, the Maharashtra government had extended Covid-19 related restrictions across the state till February 28. Local trains, considered as Mumbai’s lifeline, opened for the general public from February 1, for the first time in several months.

At a time when Covid-19 cases across the country are coming down, the pandemic’s surge in the western state and its capital has emerged as a major cause of concern. On February 14, Maharashtra recorded more than 4,000 fresh infections for the first time in nearly 40 days while Mumbai reported cases in excess of 600 after a month. On February 15, the state’s tally rose by 3,365 to 2,067,643, while related fatalities were up by 23 to 51,552, according to figures released by the health department.

The corresponding figures for its capital city are 314,569 and 11,422, a rise of 493 infections and three deaths respectively. In Mumbai, the areas that have emerged as hotspots are Borivali, KW ward, Kandivali, Charkop, Malad, Andheri East, Vile Parle east etc.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, too, has warned that the state government might have to take some ‘harsh’ decisions as, according to him, people have stopped following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. State health minister Rajesh Tope has, however, ruled out an ‘immediate’ lockdown, saying that local administration has been directed to ensure the compliance of Covid-19 norms.

Officials have attributed the spike in cases to several factors, including the resumption of the local train services for all. About 3.5 million people have taken the trains since services were resumed, in Mumbai and its neighbouring suburbs.