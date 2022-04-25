In three years, 6,582 tribal children died due to malnourishment; 15,253 child marriages performed in state

Mumbai: As many as 6,582 tribal children have died in Maharashtra due to malnourishment in the past three years, revealed a door-to-door survey conducted by the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) Commissionerate.

The report also revealed that 15,253 child marriages were performed across Maharashtra in 1,33,863 tribal households in the past three years.

Nandurbar district topped the list of 16 tribal-dominated districts with 1,270 deaths due to Malnutrition, followed by Nashik where 1,050 child deaths were reported and Palghar district stood third with 810 deaths, the Bombay high court (HC) was informed on Monday.

According to the report submitted by the state government to the high court, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, who visited the tribal households, also found 26,059 tribal children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and 1,10,674 children with Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM).

According to the report, Nandurbar had the highest number of SAM (10,861) and also topped this list as regards MAM (46,123) children.

The court was hearing a bunch of Public Interest Litigations (PIL) raising concern about the prevalence of severe malnourishment amongst tribal children, especially from Melghat and Dharni regions in Vidarbha.

Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni informed the HC that the survey was conducted pursuant to the March 14 order of the court after which the state government has formed a three-member committee to look into the issue of child marriages amongst tribal population in Maharashtra.

Accordingly, Anganwadi and ASHA workers visited the tribal households which have either reported child deaths or had SAM or MAM children and found 15,253 girls were married before the age of 18 years.

The endeavour was to find out if the mother herself was minor at the time of her marriage.

Kumbhakoni said that if the marriage takes place when the girl is a minor herself, she is not physically and mentally ready for marriage and childbirth. Plus, they don’t use birth control pills and, on many occasions, we have noticed that a newborn also turns out to be weak. We cannot use force in such cases, but we can counsel and appeal to the elder tribal members on this issue. We need the help of the petitioners (NGOs) and working in the field for the welfare of the tribal people.

“We have prevented more than 1,541 child marriages with the help of various committees that are present throughout the state. The figures mentioned in the report are of sixteen districts that have a major tribal population,” the advocate general of Maharashtra clarified.

The HC said, “The number of child marriages in the state is mind-boggling,” while reacting to the report. “Tribals should sacrifice their customs and traditions when the question is of the health of the individual,” the court added.

The court has now posted the matters for further hearing on June 20, with direction to some of the activists, who are appearing in person, to submit their responses to the ICDS commissionerate’s report.