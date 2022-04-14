India politically stable because of Dr Ambedkar: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: A day after expressing concern over alleged attempts to create a communal divide in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that the country is politically stable even 75 years after independence is because of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is because of the constitution laid by Dr Ambedkar that India has managed to maintain its unity, Pawar said referring to the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pawar was addressing an event organised by the state social justice department to celebrate the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar at YB Chavan Centre on Thursday.

“Babasaheb (Ambedkar) gave the political stability to the country… Despite being such a large country with so many castes, religions and languages, we have maintained our unity even after 75 years of independence because of the Constitution given by him,” Pawar said.

“We can see what is going on in our neighbourhood. There is a question mark over democracy in Sri Lanka, we all know the situation in Pakistan. There is no stability in our neighbourhood,” he added.

Pawar’s statement assumes significance as Shiv Sena, another ruling ally of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), had on Thursday alleged that the opposition BJP is pushing the country towards another “partition” by spreading communal tension.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The opponents are pushing the country towards partition again. Attempts are being made to widen the gap in society. The BJP has started preparations for this election,” said Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

The NCP chief also said that all will have to accept the fact that the country has seen so many prominent leaders but even today anywhere you go there is a statue of just one person that is Ambedkar. Pawar further said that that those who try to foment communal trouble will face stern action by the state government.

He was responding to the ultimatum given by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray who said that loudspeakers on mosques be removed by May 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON