India’s first dedicated transgender ward opens at GT Hospital

Mumbai: The country’s first transgender ward was inaugurated on Friday at the state-run GT Hospital near Crawford Market.

The hospital, which comes under the Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, has renovated a medical wing ward with 30 beds and sensitised 150 healthcare staff to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to the community.

Girish Mahajan, minister of medical education, Maharashtra who inaugurated the ward, said there was always an issue over which ward to admit them. “There were several complaints. We decided to have a special ward with an O2 ventilator facility,” he said.

“For years, doctors have experienced the community being uncomfortable in getting admitted to a male ward. And we saw resistance from female patients. Therefore, the need for a separate ward for trans persons was always felt. Because of the space crunch at JJ Hospital and St George being reserved for Covid, we decided to start the dedicated ward at GT Hospital,” said Dr Pallavi Saple, dean of JJ Hospital.

She said suggestions from representatives of the transgender community were taken while designing the ward. “One important suggestion by them was sensitising the healthcare staff and changing their attitude while dealing with the community. In our sensitising program, we have told our staff that apart from taking care of their health, we should know how to speak to them. For example, asking them whether they want to be addressed as she or he. Our attitude has to change,” said Dr Saple.

The ward also has gender-neutral toilets and focuses on general health care of the transgender population rather than focusing on focusing on sex reassignment surgery.

The hospital has also appointed a legal advisor and counsellor. However, during their stay in the hospital, along with their treatment for their existing ailment, the hospital will also screen them for sero-surveillance and mental health status. “Addiction is a common problem in the community, which also will be addressed during the hospital stay,” said Dr Saple.

Zainab Patel, who is part of the national board for transgender persons in the western zone, said other parts of the country should also have similar wards in hospitals. “In India, there are more than five lakh TG population and around 70,000 in Mumbai. We need more such wards because ours is also an ageing community and have health problems related to non-communicable diseases,” she said.

