Infighting again? Govt stays order of women empowerment scheme within 24 hours

Mumbai: The infighting among the ruling coalition parties again came to the fore when the state government on Thursday stayed the implementation of the ambitious ‘Chief Minister Women Empowerment Abhiyan’ until further orders after differences emerged within the government over its control, people aware of the matter said on the condition of anonymity.

“The scheme – which aims to grant financial assistance to one crore women – was started by the women and child development department that is with the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the coalition government. However, the chief minister’s office (CMO) wants to have complete control of the scheme as it has its own political benefits,” they said.

On Wednesday, a bill that proposes 33% reservation for women representatives in both Lok Sabha and state assemblies was passed in the Lok Sabha. The same day, the state women and child development department issued an order to implement ‘Chief Minister Women Empowerment Abhiyan’ in Maharashtra that will connect with one crore women through self-help groups. The one-year scheme is set to start on October 2, 2023.

“The secretary of the women and child development department will work as nodal coordinating officer for the scheme on the state level and commissioner, women and child development will work as chief of the scheme,” states the order issued on Wednesday.

The differences over the state-level nodal officer were the reason behind the stay of the order within 24 hours, an officer from the Mantralaya said on the condition of anonymity, adding, “But, CMO wants its direct-indirect control over the implementation of the scheme and wants to appoint the chief secretary or the senior officer from CMO as state-level coordinating nodal officer.”

He added that the decision of who will be the nodal officer on the state level will be taken in a few days, and a fresh order with amendments will be issued shortly.

