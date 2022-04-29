Inflation not restricted to Maharashtra alone, says Supriya Sule says during her visit to Thane

NCP leader Supriya Sule said on Friday in Thane that the Centre was misusing the central agencies and what happened with Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik was unjust.

She, however, refused to comment on the loudspeaker controversy claiming that she was busy with her constituency. Sule also said that inflation needs to be the focus for the country now.

Sule was asked about the various issues that the State Government has faced in recent times. She said, “Time and again, Ajit Pawar, Balasaheb Thorat and Sanjay Raut have spoken on these issues. I do not wish to discuss them again. This is a democratic country. Everyone is free to do what they want. If the opposition raises their voice, then ED takes action. I have presented this in the Parliament with evidence. The allegations against Malik and Deshmukh are baseless. What happened to them was injustice.”

She insisted that inflation is a big issue that needs to be looked into. “How long does it take for the State’s GST money to come from the Central Government? We have been pursuing this for quite some time now. If this money does not come, then the work of the State that is dependent on this money will remain pending. Inflation is not restricted to Maharashtra alone. It impacts the entire country,” said Sule.

Moreover, on the Ganesh Naik case, Sule said, “I look at the Ganesh Naik issue not as a woman but in terms of humanity. In such scandals, it is the family that has to suffer the most.”

She also said that she was least interested in the May 3 ultimatum given to pull down loudspeakers in the State by the MNS. “I am too occupied with my constituency,” she added.