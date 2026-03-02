Mumbai, Union minister Sanjay Seth on Monday flagged into the Mumbai harbour INSV Kaundinya, a traditionally constructed stitched sailing vessel of the Indian Navy, which returned home after the successful completion of her historic maiden overseas voyage to Muscat. INSV Kaundinya flagged into Mumbai harbour after maiden voyage to Oman

The vessel was welcomed with a colourful parade of sails and a traditional water arc salute, creating a spectacular and emotionally charged atmosphere at the Naval Dockyard.

The engineless vessel embarked on a maiden voyage on December 29 from Gujarat's Porbandar to Muscat, to retrace old maritime routes that once connected the western coast of India with Oman.

Addressing the gathering, Seth, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence, highlighted the national significance of the project.

INSV Kaundinya represented the revival of India's ancient maritime knowledge systems and would serve as an inspiration to the country's youth, he said.

He also underscored the courage, resilience, and spirit of rediscovery reflected by the voyage, encouraging young Indians to embrace adventure and innovation rooted in civilisational confidence.

Speaking on the occasion, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, commended the crew for their extraordinary dedication and professionalism in sailing a traditionally constructed stitched vessel across the Arabian Sea.

He noted the immense hard work involved, right from the conceptualisation and research to design, traditional construction, crew training, and execution of the voyage.

INSV Kaundinya is a 20-metre, traditionally constructed stitched sailing vessel, inspired by a 5th-century CE depiction from the Ajanta Caves. Built using ancient Indian shipbuilding techniques in which wooden planks are stitched together with coir rope and sealed with natural resins, the vessel represents a revival of India's rich maritime heritage.

Inducted into the Navy in May 2025 and named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, she symbolises India's historic seafaring traditions and civilisational linkages across the Indian Ocean.

Operating a square-sailed, stitched wooden vessel without modern structural reinforcements required exceptional planning, seamanship, teamwork, and endurance, making the successful completion of the expedition a remarkable achievement for the Indian Navy.

Consul General of the Sultanate of Oman, Mahboob Issa Alraisi, in Mumbai, senior officers, veterans, historians and sailing enthusiasts were present on the occasion.

