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Inter-state gang cheats Mumbai businessman of 3.25 crore; 9 booked

Inter-state gang cheats Mumbai businessman of ₹3.25 crore; 9 booked

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 08:35 am IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A nine-member inter-state gang has allegedly duped a Mumbai-based businessman of 3.25 crore with promises of high investment returns and also assaulted and threatened him, police said.

Inter-state gang cheats Mumbai businessman of 3.25 crore; 9 booked

The nine accused, two of them women, are residents of Mumbai, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand, an official from Vile Parle police station said on Monday.

The complainant, who runs a private enterprise, came into contact in July 2025 with four of the accused, who introduced themselves as brokers. The accused convinced him to invest in a company named Arkship Group, promising lucrative returns, according to the official.

Falling prey to their claims, the businessman transferred 1 crore online. However, he later found the amount had been diverted to the account of an NGO named 'Manav Dharmayog'.

When the victim questioned the accused, he was called for a meeting at a hotel near the Western Express Highway in Vile Parle along with his company's general manager. At the hotel, the gang members allegedly assaulted the duo and threatened them at gunpoint, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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