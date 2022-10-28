Irked over honking, three chatty car riders assault biker with helmet

Navi Mumbai: Parked in the middle of the road, three car riders decided to catch up on the chatter, which was interrupted by honks from a biker, waiting to go ahead. Irked by this, the riders snatched the honker’s helmet and brutally assaulted him, footage of which has been doing the rounds on social media.

According to the Sanpada police, on October 16, the 40-year-old biker, identified as Gauresh Chikhlikar, a resident of Bhandup, was on the way to Sanpada to meet his relatives.

Upon reaching a road near Moraj Society from Palm Beach Road, he found a red and white car parked in the middle of the road, wherein two men and a woman were chatting.

The complainant honked four times to get a space so he could move ahead. The driver then moved the car and allowed Chikhlikar to pass. When he reached Kshitij Building, where his relatives reside, he went inside the society to look for a parking spot for his two-wheeler and in the meantime, he parked his vehicle outside.

When he came out of the building, he noticed that the same car was waiting outside, from which the trio came out in anger towards him. The men started a fight over the honking and then snatched his helmet which he was wearing and started assaulting him till he fell unconscious and then fled, all this was caught on CCTV.

The biker regained consciousness after a passerby tried to wake him up and then he went to a private hospital for treatment and approached the Sanpada police.

“In the CCTV footage, the number plate of the car of the accused is not clear, and hence, we have not been able to identify the car and the accused. We are looking for other CCTV footage, wherein I’m sure the car would be captured with the number plate,” said senior police inspector Bharat Kamat from Sanpada police station.

