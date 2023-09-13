Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Irshalwadi landslide: CIDCO issues tender for constructing 44 houses

Irshalwadi landslide: CIDCO issues tender for constructing 44 houses

ByYogesh Naik
Sep 13, 2023 12:36 AM IST

CIDCO has started the process to build 44 houses for the residents of landslide-affected Irshalwadi village in Raigad district. The project will cost ₹25 crore and the houses need to be constructed within six months.

Mumbai: The City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which has been assigned the task of rehabilitating the residents of landslide-affected Irshalwadi village in Raigad district by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has begun the process to build 44 houses and has issued a tender for the same.

HT Image

The project will cost 25 crore, and the houses have to be constructed within six months from the date of awarding the contract. The 6.5-acre plot has already been identified and handed over to the CIDCO by the Raigad district administration.

“We have issued the tender on Tuesday, and CIDCO will spend 25 lakh per house, and each one will measure 650 sqft and will have a courtyard,” said Kailash Shinde, joint managing director of CIDCO.

CIDCO will also pay for the land development, build internal roads, make drainage systems, and have a water supply system. It will also build a small community centre, substation, elevated storage reservoir, health centre and a small school, said Shinde.

There are 23 children, who are in orphanages run by the tribal welfare department. “We have also proposed a proper layout, it will also have a school, a balwadi (playschool), community centre, recreation ground and a Gao Devi temple,’’ said the district official

The villagers will be rehabilitated at Naniwali village in the Chowk area, a little away from the site.

Forty-one families are currently living in 46 containers at Chowk village at the foothills of Irshalgad. The other containers have been converted into an Anganwadi, a police post, a small clinic and other such essentials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rehabilitation cidco tender
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP