Irshalwadi landslide: CIDCO issues tender for constructing 44 houses

Mumbai: The City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which has been assigned the task of rehabilitating the residents of landslide-affected Irshalwadi village in Raigad district by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has begun the process to build 44 houses and has issued a tender for the same.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The project will cost ₹25 crore, and the houses have to be constructed within six months from the date of awarding the contract. The 6.5-acre plot has already been identified and handed over to the CIDCO by the Raigad district administration.

“We have issued the tender on Tuesday, and CIDCO will spend ₹25 lakh per house, and each one will measure 650 sqft and will have a courtyard,” said Kailash Shinde, joint managing director of CIDCO.

CIDCO will also pay for the land development, build internal roads, make drainage systems, and have a water supply system. It will also build a small community centre, substation, elevated storage reservoir, health centre and a small school, said Shinde.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are 23 children, who are in orphanages run by the tribal welfare department. “We have also proposed a proper layout, it will also have a school, a balwadi (playschool), community centre, recreation ground and a Gao Devi temple,’’ said the district official

The villagers will be rehabilitated at Naniwali village in the Chowk area, a little away from the site.

Forty-one families are currently living in 46 containers at Chowk village at the foothills of Irshalgad. The other containers have been converted into an Anganwadi, a police post, a small clinic and other such essentials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON