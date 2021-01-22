IND USA
I-T unearths 520 crore unaccounted income from builder in Mumbai

The Pune unit of income tax department on Thursday carried out the searches at the premises of a leading builder at Borivli and Mira-Bhayander areas, resulting in the seizure of ₹10
By Vijaykumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The unrecognised sales revenue of 514.84 crore for the fiscal year 2019-20 has been accepted by the group during the search. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Pune unit of income tax department on Thursday carried out the searches at the premises of a leading builder at Borivli and Mira-Bhayander areas, resulting in the seizure of 10.16 crore unaccounted cash. “Total unaccounted income of 520.56 crore for earlier years has been detected, during the search,” states an I-T department statement.

The unaccounted income, according to the statement, includes money on the sale of land and flats, accommodation entries of non-genuine unsecured loans routed through certain shell companies, unaccounted cash receipts in the nature of capital introduction or cash loan, unaccounted cash expenses etc.

The unrecognised sales revenue of 514.84 crore for the fiscal year 2019-20 has been accepted by the group during the search. Accordingly, the group has agreed to pay Self Assessment Tax on the same, I-T officials stated.

