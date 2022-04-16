It's Raj Thackeray's 'maha aarti' vs Aaditya Thackeray's Hanuman Jayanti event
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday performed a 'maha aarti' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Pune, news agency PTI reported. The MNS chief along with his party workers performed the ‘maha aarti’ at the Khalkar Aali Hanuman temple, said to be one of the oldest temples in Pune.
Thackeray has been in the limelight over his ultimatum to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, asking them to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3 or his party would play ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on loudspeakers.
“I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else we will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa," he had told the MNS workers during a rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on April 2.
In Mumbai, the Shiv Sena organised a ‘Maha Aarti’ at Hanuman temples in Dadar and Girgaon areas. Raj Thackeray's nephew and state minister Aaditya Thackeray visited temples in his constituency Worli. "The Maha Aarti was organised to highlight rising prices," the party said.
To counter Thackeray, the Pune unit of the Nationalist Congress Party organised an all-religion Hanuman Jayanti programme at a temple in Karve Nagar area. The people from Muslim community performed aarti of Lord Hanuman along with Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra unit NCP chief Jayant Patil. An Iftar party was simultaneously organised on the premises of the temple. "India is a country where unity in diversity can be seen and here people of all religions, regions and castes live together and celebrate each others' festivals with great enthusiasm," Pawar said
(With PTI inputs)
Meet Satej Patil: The man behind Congress’ victory in Kolhapur
Mumbai: The Congress was pitched against the Bharatiya Janata Party in a prestige battle for the Kolhapur (North) assembly constituency, however, there was a larger Patil v/s Patil battle that was playing out behind the scenes. The two were leading the campaign for their respective parties in the constituency. The Congress was helped by allies Shiv Sena and NCP as the combined strength of the parties proved beneficial for the former.
Police book nine-year-old boy for rape
Kalyan: Police have booked a nine-year-old boy for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl at Vithalwadi in Thane district. According to the police complaint filed by the girl's family, both of them live in the same building. On the evening of April 3, as usual, she went downstairs to play with her friends, including the boy, it said.
MP cops didn’t allow us to enter, say Medha Patkar, lawyer on Khargone visit
Social activist Medha Patkar and Supreme Court lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi on Saturday said they attempted to reach out to families affected by riots in Sendhwa town of Barwani district and Khargone on Saturday but were not allowed, lawyer Hashmi said. Hashmi, who is also a member of the Congress's legal cell, said there should be an independent probe into the communal violence in Madhya Pradesh.
QR code based digital payment system starts at head post offices
In an effort to make its services customer friendly, the Department of Posts has started UPI QR code based digital payment system at all booking counters of head post offices across the country including Varanasi. Postmaster general of Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav said in the first phase, this service has been started from April 16.
Derailment delays train services for over 14 hours
Mumbai Local train services on main Central Railways between CSMT and Kalyan were affected for over 14 hours after the derailment of three coaches of a mail train on Friday night. However, no injuries were reported in the incident. Railway officials said that there will be investigation if human error caused the collision. At 9.45 pm on Friday night , three rear end coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near Matunga railway station.
