Home / Cities / Mumbai News / It's Raj Thackeray's 'maha aarti' vs Aaditya Thackeray's Hanuman Jayanti event
mumbai news

It's Raj Thackeray's 'maha aarti' vs Aaditya Thackeray's Hanuman Jayanti event

Raj Thackeray performed ‘maha aarti’ at a temple in Pune. His nephew and Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray took part in ‘maha aarti’ at a temple in Girgaon area, which falls under his constituency Worli in Mumbai. 
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray offered prayers at temples in Mumbai to mark Hanuman Jayanti. His uncle Raj Thackeray performed ‘maha aarti’ at a temple in Pune(ANI, Twitter/Aaditya Thackeray)
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray offered prayers at temples in Mumbai to mark Hanuman Jayanti. His uncle Raj Thackeray performed ‘maha aarti’ at a temple in Pune(ANI, Twitter/Aaditya Thackeray)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 10:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday performed a 'maha aarti' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Pune, news agency PTI reported. The MNS chief along with his party workers performed the ‘maha aarti’ at the Khalkar Aali Hanuman temple, said to be one of the oldest temples in Pune.

Thackeray has been in the limelight over his ultimatum to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, asking them to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3 or his party would play ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on loudspeakers.

“I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else we will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa," he had told the MNS workers during a rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on April 2.

ALSO READ: NCP leader predicts Owaisi's entry into loudspeaker row after Raj Thackeray's remarks

In Mumbai, the Shiv Sena organised a ‘Maha Aarti’ at Hanuman temples in Dadar and Girgaon areas. Raj Thackeray's nephew and state minister Aaditya Thackeray visited temples in his constituency Worli. "The Maha Aarti was organised to highlight rising prices," the party said.

To counter Thackeray, the Pune unit of the Nationalist Congress Party organised an all-religion Hanuman Jayanti programme at a temple in Karve Nagar area. The people from Muslim community performed aarti of Lord Hanuman along with Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra unit NCP chief Jayant Patil. An Iftar party was simultaneously organised on the premises of the temple. "India is a country where unity in diversity can be seen and here people of all religions, regions and castes live together and celebrate each others' festivals with great enthusiasm," Pawar said

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
raj thackeray aaditya thackeray mns shiv sena ncp + 3 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Governor of Maharashtra K.Sankaranarayanan Will Present The President’s Police Medals And Police Medals For Meritorious And Distinguished Service To 76 Police Officers And Police Personnel At An Investiture Ceremony At Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan On Occasion Shri Prithviraj Chavan, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Ajitdada Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister, Shri R. R. Patil, Minister for Home, Shri Satej Patil, Minister of State for Home, Shri K. Subramaniam, Director General of Police,Arup Patnayak,Chief Of Mumbai Police And Other...HT Photo

    Meet Satej Patil: The man behind Congress’ victory in Kolhapur

    Mumbai: The Congress was pitched against the Bharatiya Janata Party in a prestige battle for the Kolhapur (North) assembly constituency, however, there was a larger Patil v/s Patil battle that was playing out behind the scenes. The two were leading the campaign for their respective parties in the constituency. The Congress was helped by allies Shiv Sena and NCP as the combined strength of the parties proved beneficial for the former.

  • HT Image

    Police book nine-year-old boy for rape

    Kalyan: Police have booked a nine-year-old boy for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl at Vithalwadi in Thane district. According to the police complaint filed by the girl's family, both of them live in the same building. On the evening of April 3, as usual, she went downstairs to play with her friends, including the boy, it said.

  • Medha Patkar and Supreme Court lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi said they were not allowed by the police to reach out to families affected in the communal violence in Khargone and Sendhwa (Twitter screengrab/JahirCBagwan1)

    MP cops didn’t allow us to enter, say Medha Patkar, lawyer on Khargone visit

    Social activist Medha Patkar and Supreme Court lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi on Saturday said they attempted to reach out to families affected by riots in Sendhwa town of Barwani district and Khargone on Saturday but were not allowed, lawyer Hashmi said. Hashmi, who is also a member of the Congress's legal cell, said there should be an independent probe into the communal violence in Madhya Pradesh.

  • With the introduction of QR code based system in the post offices, the digital economy will be strengthened along with increasing the facilities for the customers. (Pic for representation)

    QR code based digital payment system starts at head post offices

    In an effort to make its services customer friendly, the Department of Posts has started UPI QR code based digital payment system at all booking counters of head post offices across the country including Varanasi. Postmaster general of Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav said in the first phase, this service has been started from April 16.

  • Shivani Sutar, Chief Public Relations officer of Central Railways, said, “A departmental enquiry will be conducted to ascertain what led to the incident. The report will answer the question of whether it was human error or not.” (HT PHOTO)

    Derailment delays train services for over 14 hours

    Mumbai Local train services on main Central Railways between CSMT and Kalyan were affected for over 14 hours after the derailment of three coaches of a mail train on Friday night. However, no injuries were reported in the incident. Railway officials said that there will be investigation if human error caused the collision. At 9.45 pm on Friday night , three rear end coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near Matunga railway station.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out