MUMBAI: A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Tuesday sentenced an Ivory Coast national to 12 years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹1.25 lakh after being convicted for illegal possession of narcotics. It was also found that he had been illegally residing in India after his visa expired, an official from Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) said. Ivorian national gets 12-year jail term for cocaine possession

According to the prosecution, the incident dates back to January 2021, when the ANC laid a trap, based on a tip-off, and caught the Ivory Coast national with 189 grams of cocaine in Kurla. Subsequently, a charge sheet was filed before the Special NDPS Court in July 2021. The ANC’s investigation also revealed that he had been staying in the country after his visa expired, violating immigration laws.

On Tuesday, the court observed that the evidence, chain of custody and chemical analysis of the drug were consistent, ruling out the accused’s claims of false implications.

Subsequently, the court sentenced him to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹1.25 lakh for being convicted for illegal possession of drugs, and three years’ imprisonment along with a fine of ₹12,500 under the Foreigners Act for illegally residing in the country after the expiration of his visa.