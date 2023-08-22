Mumbai: The committee which was set up by the Railway Board to investigate the Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting on July 31, by dismissed RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, submitted one part of the report to the rail ministry on Monday.

Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting: Probe committee suggests reforms on using weaponry on trains

Sources in the railways said the committee has suggested various reforms such as use of weaponry, working hours, vacancies in the RPF, the health of the staff and patrolling of trains etc. to curb such horrific incidents in future. However, details of the report weren’t confirmed by the railway officials. “We have submitted our part of the report to the railway ministry. We will not be able to comment on the same,” said a railway official.

The first such closed-door meeting was held on August 1, railway officials said there are multiple parts to this report that will be submitted by the five-member committee chaired by Sanjay Sankrityayan, additional director general of RPF. They were given at least three weeks to submit their probe.

The officers on the committee are PC Sinha, principal chief security commissioner (PCSC) of Western Railway, Ajoy Sadany, PCSC of Central Railway, Narsingh, principal chief commercial manager (PCCM) of North Western Railway, Dr JP Rawat, principal chief medical director (PCMD) of North Central Railway, and Prabhat, Principal chief personnel officer (PCPO) of West Central Railway. On July 31, RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, 33, gunned down a senior colleague and three passengers on Jaipur-Mumbai Express.

