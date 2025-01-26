Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil started his seventh hunger strike seeking reservation for his community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota on Saturday, saying this time, he would not stop till the goal was accomplished. Along with usual demands like implementation of the ‘sage soyare’ notification issued in 2024, the activist is demanding capital punishment for those accused of murdering sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district. Jarange-Patil starts 7th hunger strike, seeks death for Beed sarpanch murderers

“The entire responsibility of this fight is now on your shoulders,” Jarange-Patil said on Saturday while commencing the fast and addressing the gathering at his village, Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district.

“Do not remain careless as all the communities who got reservations have progressed, so be wise,” he urged his community, adding, “We will not stop from here now.”

Training his guns on the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government, he said, “Are you giving us the reservation or not? If not, then you’re anti-Maratha and if yes, then we will carry you on our shoulders and dance.”

Jarange-Patil’s latest hunger strike is the first agitation seeking Maratha quota since the Mahayuti government returned to power in November 2024, and Devendra Fadnavis became the chief minister.

The activist ended his previous hunger strike, in September 2024, after nine days owing to ill-health and requests from supporters. His relationship with the Mahayuti coalition has been fractious and he had vouched to field candidates in the assembly polls held in November 2024, which would have impacted the prospects of Mahayuti candidates in several seats. The activist reversed his decision shortly before the polls, citing lack of support from smaller allies.

Speaking in his village on Saturday, Jarange-Patil demanded implementation of the sage-soyare draft notification issued by the state social justice department in January 2024, which enables for relatives (by blood or marriage) of those with Kunbi caste certificates to avail reservation under the OBC quota.

“Tomorrow marks one year since the sage-soyare notification was issued. But implementation of the notification is yet to be started,” he said.

Seeking justice for the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district who was killed after trying to prevent a bid to extort money from a wind energy company, the quota activist said, “We have demanded capital punishment for all the accused during our protests. We will fight until Santosh Bhaiyya gets justice. The chief minister will not betray the demands made by Marathas.”