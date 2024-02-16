MUMBAI: The police and district administration are in a tizzy over the deteriorating health of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, whose condition took a turn for the worse on Thursday evening. Jarange-Patil is on a fast unto death at his village Antarvali Sarati in Nanded district to demand the implementation of the promises made to him by chief minister Eknath Shinde when he called off his march to Mumbai on January 26. Jarange-Patil’s health deteriorates, state in a tizzy

The activist has also reportedly developed a stomach ailment. The issue of his failing health is in the Bombay high court, which said that the government must give him the necessary treatment.

A senior police officer said that a government doctor was examining Jarange-Patil’s health every four hours, and a fully equipped ambulance had been stationed at the venue of the fast. “We have a doctor on standby 24x7,” he said. The officer added that Jarange-Patil was given drips twice and sipped only water even though doctors have been insisting on his taking oral rehydration salts.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar divisional commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad has been constantly dialoguing with the Maratha leader while CM Shinde has assured him that there will be a one-day special legislature session on Maratha reservation on February 20.

Following reports of Jarange-Patil’s dipping health, there have been protests in some parts of Marathwada. Several people from the Maratha community gathered at the site of his fast and some pleaded with him to withdraw it. “As we have assured him earlier, I reiterate that we are committed to giving reservation that will pass the legal test,” said a state minister. “While the agitation can continue, our request is that he must not do anything that will impact his health. The government is sympathetic to the cause. There is no going back now.”