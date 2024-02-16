 Jarange-Patil’s health deteriorates, state in a tizzy | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Jarange-Patil’s health deteriorates, state in a tizzy

Jarange-Patil’s health deteriorates, state in a tizzy

ByYogesh Naik
Feb 16, 2024 07:10 AM IST

A senior police officer said that a government doctor was examining Jarange-Patil’s health every four hours, and a fully equipped ambulance had been stationed at the venue of the fast. “We have a doctor on standby 24x7,” he said

MUMBAI: The police and district administration are in a tizzy over the deteriorating health of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, whose condition took a turn for the worse on Thursday evening. Jarange-Patil is on a fast unto death at his village Antarvali Sarati in Nanded district to demand the implementation of the promises made to him by chief minister Eknath Shinde when he called off his march to Mumbai on January 26.

Jarange-Patil’s health deteriorates, state in a tizzy
Jarange-Patil’s health deteriorates, state in a tizzy

The activist has also reportedly developed a stomach ailment. The issue of his failing health is in the Bombay high court, which said that the government must give him the necessary treatment.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A senior police officer said that a government doctor was examining Jarange-Patil’s health every four hours, and a fully equipped ambulance had been stationed at the venue of the fast. “We have a doctor on standby 24x7,” he said. The officer added that Jarange-Patil was given drips twice and sipped only water even though doctors have been insisting on his taking oral rehydration salts.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar divisional commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad has been constantly dialoguing with the Maratha leader while CM Shinde has assured him that there will be a one-day special legislature session on Maratha reservation on February 20.

Following reports of Jarange-Patil’s dipping health, there have been protests in some parts of Marathwada. Several people from the Maratha community gathered at the site of his fast and some pleaded with him to withdraw it. “As we have assured him earlier, I reiterate that we are committed to giving reservation that will pass the legal test,” said a state minister. “While the agitation can continue, our request is that he must not do anything that will impact his health. The government is sympathetic to the cause. There is no going back now.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On