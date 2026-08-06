THANE: The death of 31-year-old Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) jawan Vikas Gore, who was killed after his motorcycle had hit a pothole on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway on Monday, has finally forced action on the dangerous stretch. A day after the accident on Tuesday, senior officers of the Thane Rural Police met officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), following which repair work to cover the potholes began on the 50-km stretch between Kasara Ghat and Vasind. The NHAI has assured that all potholes and other hazardous spots will be repaired by Friday.

Thane, India - August -05, 2026: The death of 31-year-old Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) jawan Vikas Gore, who was killed after his motorcycle had hit a pothole on the MumbaiÐNashik Highway on Monday, has finally forced action on the dangerous stretch. ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Wednesday, August -05, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

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Gore, who was posted with the TDRF in Thane, died while travelling to his duty post on Monday morning. He had actively participated in the rescue operation following the recent Bhiwandi building collapse on July 30.

According to police, the Bullet motorcycle Gore was riding hit a deep pothole, causing him to lose control and crash into a roadside safety barrier. He sustained grievous injuries to his left hand and lower body and was rushed to Shahapur Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

His death has become the turning point for the long-neglected stretch of the Mumbai–Nashik Highway, with the issue also being raised by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Acting on the incident, the Thane Rural Police, under whose jurisdiction the accident occurred, conducted a survey of the highway between Kasara Ghat and Vasind and identified around 15 hazardous spots.

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{{^usCountry}} Vishal Nagargurje, deputy superintendent of police, Thane Rural, told HT, “After the incident, we surveyed the stretch and identified more than 15 dangerous spots. We then scheduled a meeting with NHAI officials and informed them about our findings. The NHAI officials told us that three teams were already carrying out repair work and that they have now increased the number to five. The work is expected to be completed within the next two days.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vishal Nagargurje, deputy superintendent of police, Thane Rural, told HT, “After the incident, we surveyed the stretch and identified more than 15 dangerous spots. We then scheduled a meeting with NHAI officials and informed them about our findings. The NHAI officials told us that three teams were already carrying out repair work and that they have now increased the number to five. The work is expected to be completed within the next two days.” {{/usCountry}}

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Shashank Adke, manager, NHAI, Nashik Region, said the survey conducted jointly with the Thane Rural Police identified more than 50 potholes and other hazardous spots along the stretch.

“We have deployed our teams, and all the potholes will be repaired within two days using cold-mix technology. As of today, around 50% of the work has already been completed. The potholes are scattered across the stretch and developed due to continuous rainfall. Our road repair work was already underway but had to be temporarily halted because of the recent heavy rains,” Adke said.