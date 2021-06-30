Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Jeweller shot dead in robbery at store in Mumbai’s Dahisar
mumbai news

Jeweller shot dead in robbery at store in Mumbai’s Dahisar

The incident took place at about 10.45am when three robbers arrived at Om Sairaj Jewellery store at Gavde Nagar in Dahisar east
By Megha Sood
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Three robbers robbed Om Sairaj Jewellery store at Gavde Nagar in Dahisar east in Mumbai on Wednesday.

A shopkeeper died when three unidentified robbers fired a round inside his jewellery store in Dahisar east of Mumbai on Wednesday.

The incident took place at about 10.45am when three robbers arrived at Om Sairaj Jewellery store at Gavde Nagar in Dahisar east.

They fired one round at the shopkeeper, killing him on the spot. The robbers then filled two bags with jewellery before fleeing the spot.

According to the Dahisar police, the number plate of the bike was folded so no one could take down its registration number. Police have gathered the CCTV recordings of the road and are trying to trace the accused.

“A check post has been set up at all exit roads. We have also alerted our informers to look out for the robbers,” said a police officer from Dahisar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat kept coming home wet every day, the reason is super sweet. Watch

Flintstones-themed house in California settles lawsuit with town

Kerala Tourism celebrates Social Media Day with incredible pictures

Hrithik Roshan reacts to fan’s ‘Krrish4’ plot involving aliens and time travel
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP