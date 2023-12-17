JJ hospital resident doctors allege harassment by HOD, threaten mass leave from Monday

Mumbai: Allegations of harassment and threats have surfaced at JJ Hospital, as resident doctors have expressed discontent with the head of the dermatology department, accusing the HOD of repeated harassment, intimidation, and creating a hostile work environment.

In a letter sent to the hospital’s dean, resident doctors have demanded the immediate removal of HOD Dr Mahendra Kura from his position. They have also warned the hospital administration of leave starting December 18 if their demands are not addressed within two days.

The letter written to the dean of the Grant Medical College and JJ Hospital, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), stated that Dr Kura has been reported to show a dismal attitude towards patient care whenever they are admitted by other members of the faculty, undermining the clinical acumen and experience of other doctors in the department in a show of personal superiority.

The letter goes on to state that the unnecessary and unwarranted subjugation of fellow doctors by Dr Kura in an attempt to boost his ego has hampered patient care on multiple occasions, as reported by residents of the department.

Additionally, resident doctors have also raised concerns about the constant alteration of prescribed medications and disregard for medical advice from other departments. They argue that these actions not only jeopardise patient care but have allegedly led to the untimely demise of some patients.

In support of the doctors, other faculty members of the department also wrote a letter to the dean of the hospital to pay heed to the residents’ concerns, emphasising the importance of providing a conducive work environment for resident physicians. The letter also demands a speedy resolution on this matter.

To ensure a safe working environment for resident doctors and the delivery of proper patient care, MARD has written to Dr Pallavi Saple, dean of JJ Hospital, Secretary of the Medical Education Department, and Dr Abhijit Helge, Central President of MARD, highlighting their concerns.

In response to the escalating situation, a two-member committee has been formed, chaired by Dr Ajay Chandanwale, Joint Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER). The committee, including Dr V P Kale, a founder of Pune’s B G Medical College, is tasked with investigating the allegations.

Dr Chandanwale said, “A six-hour counseling session has already been conducted with the resident doctor involved, and we are also trying to convince them not to go on mass leave. On Monday, the inquiry will continue, and a comprehensive report will be submitted to the state government immediately.”

Dr Saple and Dr Kura were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.