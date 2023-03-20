JJ Hospital to get robotic operating system worth 20 cr for cancer, tumour treatment

Mumbai: Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai, the second oldest medical institution in India, is set to receive a robotic operating system worth ₹20 crore early next year. The hospital said it hopes to provide a wide range of surgical procedures, including orthopaedics, general surgery, gynaecology, and other specialties using this system. HT Image

Dr Pallavi Saple, dean, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, said, “The robotic operative system can perform complex surgeries with ease. Doctors will be trained to operate the system through a console. This will be beneficial and time-saving for both patients and doctors.”

The proposal for this system had been sent as per the direction of city guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar. “Robotic surgery is recommended for cancer of the chest, lungs, respiratory tract, small and large intestine, kidney, gallbladder, pancreas, food pipe, stomach, tumour, and prostate cancer. Apart from this, robotic surgery is also used in bariatric surgery to reduce obesity. Overall, robotic surgery is performed for a range of causes from general surgery to cancer,” said a doctor.

While JJ Hospital, 177-year-old medical institution, will be the first state-run hospital to have a robotic operating system, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently announced its plan to have such a system in three of its medical colleges, KEM Hospital- Parel, Sion Hospital and BYL Nair Hospital- Mumbai Central.

Robot-assisted surgeries are currently available at only 1 private hospital in Mumbai at an additional cost of ₹1.5 to ₹2 lakh, over and above the base price. Robotic surgery allows doctors to perform complex procedures with precision and provides more flexibility and control in comparison to conventional techniques, and studies have shown that it leads to fewer complications, less blood loss, and early recovery, making it a sought-after option for elderly patients, and for those with certain conditions, like autoimmune disorders.