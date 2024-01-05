Nerul: A First Information Report (FIR) is soon to be lodged by the Thane Tahsildar in the large-scale destruction of mangroves at T.S Chanakya wetlands in Nerul, a flamingo habitat. The action comes in response to the citizen movement undertaken since December 2023 demanding conservation of the wetlands from destruction, encroachments and debris dumping. Joint team finds mangrove destruction at flamingo habitat in Nerul

On Thursday, the Tahsildar along with authorities from City and Industrial development corporation (CIDCO), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), and forest and revenue department undertook a joint site visit to inspect the nature of destruction in the area.

“An FIR is imminent as during the site visit, it has come to our notice that largescale destruction of mangroves has indeed occurred. Since the area falls under CIDCO, a report has been sought from the concerned department following which decision will be taken against whom is the FIR to be lodged,” said the Tehsilar Yuvraj Bangar.

Largescale destruction of mangroves within the wetlands had caused major unrest amongst social activists last month.

“The joint site visit by senior government officials indicates that the citizen movement has been taken very seriously. Over 125 mangroves have been cut which is in addition to the other environmental violations done with regard to blocking the flow of tidal water,” said one of the activists involved in the movement, Sunil Agarwal.

The destruction of the habitat frequented by flamingos spiralled into a mini movement wherein residents keen on conserving nature began voicing their concern through different mediums. “There have been repeated attempts to systematically damage the wetlands by developers keen on encroaching upon this natural reserve. On December 17, mangroves spread over an almost two km stretch were mercilessly chopped most likely with the use of machinery. Besides having evoked strong sentiments, it is for the first time officials from across departments have come together to inspect,” said another activist advocate Pradeep Patole.

Weekly marches and shooting of short videos for authorities to take up the issue with urgency. CIDCO is accused of being hand in glove with developers to usurp the area for commercial gains. “The area belongs to CIDCO and it has continuously failed to prevent encroachments and debris dumping happening in the area. Neither has the organization shown any interest in getting the area transferred to forest either. In my complaint raised with the environment department and even the ministry I have out rightly stated that CIDCO’s failure to act is the reason for the destruction,” said Patole.

Activists stated that they would continue with their protest by conducting the next weekly gathering on January 7. CIDCO remained unable to comment.