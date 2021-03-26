Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Journalist and writer Anil Dharker passes away at 74
mumbai news

Journalist and writer Anil Dharker passes away at 74

The founder and director of the Mumbai International Literary Festival as well as Tata Literature Live, Dharker had been battling cardiac issues
By Riddhi Doshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Anil Dharker. (HT archive)

Journalist and writer Anil Dharker, who had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital for a bypass surgery, passed away on Friday. He was 74. The founder and director of the Mumbai International Literary Festival as well as Tata Literature Live, Dharker had been battling cardiac issues.

Cricket writer and commentator Ayaz Memon, a friend and former colleague who worked with Dharker at the Mid-Day and then at The Independent, said: “Dharker was one of the pillars of the cultural legacy of Mumbai. His legacy will be Tata Literature Live. He was a man of fine style and fine words and had a delectable style of writing. In the newsroom, he was very fair and democratic. The newsroom ran on consensus, which is very hard to do, but he did it.”

In a tweet, writer Shobhaa De said: “Goodbye dearest Anil. An elegant mind, a stylish writer, and a loyal friend. You will be missed by all those whose lives you touched. RIP.”

Journalist Meenal Baghel tweeted: “Terrible new about @anildharker. He has been a big influence in Mumbai journalism and was an unfailingly kind man.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Noted journalist and author Anil Dharker passes away in Mumbai

'Toll in Mumbai mall fire rises to 10, three bodies yet to be identified': BMC

Mumbai fire: Over 70 Covid patients moved out from hospital at mall

'All patients evacuated, no casualty due to fire', clarifies Mumbai hospital
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 12th Result Today
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP