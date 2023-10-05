Journalist sustains severe injuries after bike hits pothole

Thane: A journalist working with a Marathi news channel sustained severe injuries after his bike hit a pothole on the Manpada Chitalsar road and rammed into the divider early hours of Thursday.

Thane, India - October,05, 2023: reporter Ranjeet Ingle is admitted in Jupiter Hospital and is in critical condition after his two-wheeler rammed into the divider when he tried to avoid an unexpected pothole on the Manpada Ghodbander road. ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Thursday, October , 05, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The victim, identified as Ranjeet Ingle, remains unconscious and in critical condition at Jupiter Hospital, said the doctors.

“We received a call around 3am from the late-night fast-food vendors who told us that Ranjeet had met with an accident when he lost balance due to a pothole. They admitted him to Titan Hospital,” said the victim’s elder brother Rahul Ingle.

Ranjeet had bled profusely and was shifted from Titan Hospital to Jupiter Hospital around 4.30pm for further advanced treatment. Doctors said that the CT scan and the X-ray of the patient seemed normal, though they depicted a minor fault in the patient’s skull on the right side, the doctors continued to wait for the patient’s condition to stabilise before conducting an MRI, which will decide the extent of the harm.

HT had previously reported the grievances faced by the citizens due to the huge number of potholes on the Ghodbunder Road, despite tall claims from the Public Works Department of filling 90% of the potholes on the busy road.

When contacted, a Public Works Dept official said “We are undertaking continuous maintenance of the potholes to ensure smooth moving traffic without any mishap.”

