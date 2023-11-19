Justice Shinde panel meeting to be held in Nagpur on Nov 23

NAGPUR: Justice (retired) Sandeep Shinde, who chairs the committee appointed by the state government to finalise the procedure for issuing Maratha-Kunbi and Kunbi-Maratha certificates to eligible individuals, will be in Nagpur on November 23 to hold a meeting on the pressing issue of Maratha reservation.

According to local district authorities, the meeting will be held at the Divisional Commissionerate office in Nagpur on Thursday morning.

The state government appointed the Justice Shinde Committee on October 30 to provide guidance on extending reservations to the Maratha community and to address the ongoing case in the Supreme Court (SC).

This meeting will be significant as it will specifically address matters concerning the Nagpur Division, which includes Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli districts, informs Vijaylaxmi Bidri, the Divisional Commissioner of Nagpur.

On November 22, a day earlier, the committee was scheduled to convene a meeting at 11.30am at the Divisional Commissionerate in Amravati, focusing on the western Vidarbha region. This region includes the districts of Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola, Washim, and Buldhana.

After covering both administrative divisions in the Vidarbha region, where Kunbis, originally ‘Marathas’, are receiving OBC benefits, the committee will hold a meeting at the District Collectorate in Kolhapur on November 28, specifically for Kolhapur and Sangli districts. On November 29, a meeting is planned at 11am at the Divisional Commissionerate in Pune, addressing the districts of Pune, Satara, and Solapur.

For the districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar in the Nashik Division, the committee will conduct its meeting on December 2 at noon at the Divisional Commissionerate in Nashik. On December 14, the committee is scheduled to hold a meeting at 11am at the Divisional Commissionerate for Konkan at Belapur in Navi Mumbai. This meeting will focus on the districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, as stated in an official communication.

