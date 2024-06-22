Kailash Prabhat residents get 15 days to vacate premises on humanitarian grounds

Mumbai: High drama unfolded on Friday at the Kailash Prabhat CHS, which is slated for demolition by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) owing to its categorisation as a C1 (dangerous) structure. BMC officials reached the society in the morning with over 100 policemen including lady constables, seeking to disconnect electricity and water supply lines after failed attempts over the two preceding days. But residents gathered in large numbers inside the society premises, closed off the entrance gates, and pleaded with police and civic officials for more time, even bringing out ailing residents to stress on their plight. Eventually, after two-and-a-half hours of back and forth, the officials relented on humanitarian grounds and allowed the residents to occupy their apartments for another 15 days. Residents of Kailash Prabhat CHS gathered in large numbers inside the society premises, closed off the entrance gates, and pleaded with police and civic officials for more time, even bringing out ailing residents to stress on their plight. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

“This has given us temporary hope and relief but things are not clear with respect to redevelopment and the builder. Our future is still uncertain,” said Shahrukh Shaikh, a resident of the society.

Mehmood Ahmed, another resident, said, “All we had said was that the BMC should follow due process of law and not misguide senior officials with incorrect, misleading information and seek protection from the police.”

HT has been reporting consistently since June 11 about the tussle between residents and the BMC regarding demolition of the buildings. Residents claim the buildings can be refurbished based on five structural audit reports, including the one by the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), which classified them under the C2b (liveable and repairable) category. But their fate was sealed on June 7, when the Supreme Court dismissed their plea to stall demolitions, relying on the BMC’s technical advisory committee (TAC) report, wherein the buildings were tagged under the C1 category.

On Friday morning, at around 10 am, BMC officials from H (east) ward reached the society with officials from the Vakola police station and a special squad of 100 policemen, hoping to disconnect electricity, water and gas supply lines. But residents who were aware of the BMC’s move locked all four gates, preventing officials from entering the premises. Pitched on either side of the closed main gate, residents and officials argued for over two hours.

Residents claimed the BMC was not following due processes of law as no notices were served to them regarding disconnection of electricity and water supply, and area measurement was pending in some flats, which had to be completed before razing the buildings. They pleaded with officials not to disconnect their electricity and water supply, bringing in senior citizens confined to wheelchairs and ailing patients on dialysis and oxygen support to stress on their plight.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) George Fernandes, meanwhile, explained to them the risks of residing in C1 buildings, repeatedly reminding them of their failed attempts to get desired relief from courts.

Finally, BMC and police officials relented on humanitarian grounds and allowed the residents another 15 days – till July 5 – to vacate the premises. They also agreed to put off disconnection of water and power supply lines till then. The residents, on their part, agreed not to object to lawful demolition of the buildings after the expiry of the deadline. They also signed an undertaking saying they would reside in their flats at their own risk and be responsible for any mishap that occurred in the interim.

BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said, “I have asked ward officials for solutions on the issue.”

Located on a 66,000-square feet plot adjacent to the BKC-Kurla junction, Kailash Prabhat CHS is considered a real estate goldmine. The society had 132 apartments, but many flat owners including the chairman of the society have moved out following an agreement with a builder for redevelopment, which only a cross-section of property owners were party to. Presently, around 500 people reside in 72 apartments in the society.