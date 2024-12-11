MUMBAI: By re-appointing Suresh Kakani as the member secretary of the state election commission (SEC) on Tuesday, the new government has set the ball rolling to get the commission fully functional fast, hinting at early civic elections, reportedly in the beginning of 2025. Kakani re-appointed as state election commission secy

Although Kakani’s term had ended a few days back, the government could not announce his re-appointment then as the model code of conduct was still in force.

Sources in the government said the state election commissioner is also likely to be appointed soon. The post has been lying vacant since October 2024, when the then commissioner, UPS Madan, retired.

During Eknath Shinde’s tenure as chief minister, there was an attempt to move chief secretary Sujata Saunik to the post, but deputy chief ministers, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, vetoed it. Sources said the post can now go to former chief secretary Nitin Kareer.

The BJP and Shiv Sena have already begun preparations for the civic polls with the sole aim of wresting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from the Thackeray-led Sena faction. Both the parties have initiated the process for speedy resolutions to all litigations that are standing in the way of holding the elections.