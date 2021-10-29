Kalyan Dombivli civic body asks hotels to manage own waste

As a part of their zero-waste campaign, the Kalyan–Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has now asked the hotels in the city to manage their own waste. The solid waste management department of KDMC and the hotel association representatives have come up with an idea of installing portable biogas plants in hotels in the coming days.

“We had called a meeting with the representatives of the hotel association in the city and have discussed the measures on how to ensure the waste generated in hotels is managed within the hotels. One effective measure that we have agreed upon is installing portable biogas plants at the hotels,” said Ramdas Kokre, deputy commissioner, KDMC.

The portable plants at the hotels will treat the waste generated in the hotels daily and reduce the amount of waste collected by the civic body from these hotels.

The civic body will organise a workshop to educate the hotel owners in the city on how the biogas plants could work and how it would benefit the city. KDMC also urged the hoteliers to not use plastic bags and to shift to other bags that are eco-friendly.

As per the civic body, around 35 tons of wastes are generated from hotels in the city. If the hotels take up the measure of biogas plants and manage their waste daily, the civic body also plans to give them an exemption of 5% on the property tax.

“We will give a 5% exemption on property tax to those hotels that install the biogas plants and manage their waste regularly,” added Kokre.

Praveen Shetty, president of Kalyan hotel association, said, “We have agreed to install the biogas plants as it will be a major contribution from us to manage the waste. Also, the civic body is giving us an exemption of 5% on property tax that is very motivating. The civic body is not forcing anybody to install the plant, which is a good approach. There are around 150 hotels in Kalyan.”

