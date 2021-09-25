Kalyan, Dombivli disabled residents, elders demand home vaccination

With no home vaccination drive happening in Kalyan-Dombivli, representatives of senior citizens association and disabled persons have raised the demand for the same to avoid going to the vaccination centres. They claimed that most of the people were vulnerable and might get infected going to the centres.

“A friend who was 78-year-old was infected after the first dose when the cases in Kalyan-Dombivli were at their peak. He was hospitalised and succumbed to the infection. There are several such cases, making it important to start home vaccinations,” said Dattatray Marathe, president, senior citizen association, Lokgram, Kalyan (E).

“We are ready to coordinate with the civic body and such beneficiaries who want to get the vaccine at their homes,” added Marathe.

Sudhakar Yevatkar, a 45-year-old resident of Pisavli village in Kalyan who is suffering from kidney ailment and is disabled, claimed that he can’t go to the centre to take the dose.

“Right now, I am not planning to take the vaccine because of my kidney ailment. However, if I want to go someday, I won’t go to the centre as it is very risky. I cannot walk to the centre and I am scared of getting infected in the crowd. There is no one to look after my family,” said Yevatkar, who runs a vegetable shop and looks after his wife and two children. He claimed that home vaccination would be beneficial to him.

Mangesh Pawar, president of Swarajya Apang Sanstha, Kalyan, claimed that there are several disabled persons who are not willing to go out and get their doses.

“Some are not able to walk while some others fear going to the centres. If the civic body can help them with home vaccine, it will be very convenient for such citizens,” said Pawar.

Sayali Shinde, a 36-year-old disabled citizen from Kalyan who resides in Waldhuni, said, “I cannot walk and I live with my mother and a child. I have not taken my dose yet. I have not thought of going to the centre and taking the dose. I went through an operation on my leg and the treatment is on. Once I recover, I want to take the vaccine but I don’t want to go to the centre. It will be good if the dose is given at home.”

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) presently has vaccination facilities at its civic centres, private hospitals and also mobile facilities in some areas.

Out of the 13 lakh eligible beneficiaries, the KDMC has so far vaccinated 7.15 lakh beneficiaries with the first dose and 3.35 lakh with the second.

KDMC commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi, claimed that the civic body has plans to start with the home vaccination in the coming days.

“We have plans to start with the home vaccination in slum areas in the initial stage and also include such cases of citizens who are not able to go to the centres and get the dose. There will be a proper process to identify such people who cannot go to the centre and get their dose. This will also include the bed-ridden citizens,” said Suryavanshi.