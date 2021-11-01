Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport proposes to acquire 208 electric buses

With the rise in fuel prices and to contribute to an environmentally-friendly mode of transportation, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) has put up a proposal to acquire more than 200 electric buses.

The civic body has put up a proposal for 208 electric buses to the Maharashtra state government.

“The electric buses will help control the air pollution to some extent in the city. Presently, we have buses running on fuel and this is the first time we are looking forward to adding electric buses to the fleet. The proposal for the same has been sent on October 15,” said Deepak Sawant, chief of KDMT.

As per the KDMT, these 208 buses will be added to the fleet in a span of five years in phase by phase once the proposal is sanctioned.

“The entire funding for these buses will be done by the state and central government,” added Sawant.

The KDMT has been running at a loss as not many of its buses were plying on road due to its defunct state or less passengers. Around 50 of the KDMT buses ply on the roads these days, although the KDMT has more than 160 buses.

“The electric buses can also be a good option to have eco-friendly transportation in the city. However, the entire effort to get these buses will be a waste if the buses are not maintained. The existing buses are not in good condition as they break down anytime,” said Rahul Vaidya, 35, a passenger who takes the KDMT bus regularly.