Kalyan railway pointsman saves man by pulling him up between train and platform

A pointsman attached to the Kalyan railway station saved the life of a 40-year-old man who was trying to board the moving Howrah-Mumbai special train and slipped through the gap between the platform and the footboard.

The pointsman pulled him up and saved his life on November 14, the video of which went viral on Tuesday.

According to the railway officials, the incident occurred at 11.54am when a passenger, descending the steps, saw that the Howrah-Mumbai Express was leaving the platform. He wanted to board the train and started running towards it and tried to grab the nearest door. In doing so, he slipped in the gap.

Railway pointsman Shivji Singh saw the passenger and immediately ran behind him and pulled him out. Meanwhile, some passengers inside the train pulled the emergency chain to bring the train to a halt.

A Kalyan railway officer said, “The train was slow. The man lost his balance and couldn’t step on the footboard. Some passengers in the train pulled the chain and the pointsman ran behind him to pull him out. We are urging people not to alight or board a running train.”

