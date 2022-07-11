‘Kalyan railway station skywalk is no less than a waterlogged street’

Commuters at Kalyan railway station are having a nightmare during the monsoon as most stretches of the skywalks, foot over bridges (FOBs) and platforms are waterlogged due to leaking roofs. The commuters also complained of slippery floors, leading to them falling on the stairs or platforms.

“The skywalk is no less than a waterlogged street. Some of the tiles are also missing due to which one might fall while stepping in the water and losing balance,” said Amey Dubey, 39, a commuter.

Commuters also claimed that this was the first time most places at Kalyan station have leaking roofs.

“This year has been the worst with water entering the FOB. Even if I want to wait for the rain to stop or for the next train, there is no point because the station and its FOBs are no longer rain-proof,” said Sangeeta Patil, 40, another commuter.

The roofs above the platforms are also not maintained and are leaking. As a result, the platforms have become slippery, claimed the commuters.

“While boarding or alighting from a train, we are in a hurry. The slippery platforms are very risky and lead to falls or accidents, especially for the senior citizens. There is a need to fix the roofs at the earliest,” said Pooja Mahadev, 30, another commuter.

An officer from Kalyan railway station said, “We are personally visiting the spots where the roofs are leaking and taking a note of it. Repair work will be carried out accordingly. We have already started the work. Within a week, you will see the change.”

