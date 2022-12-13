Kalyan shopkeepers observe bandh to protest molestation

Kalyan A 33-year-old watchman was arrested on the allegations of molestation and stalking a 19-year-old woman working in a shop in Yogidham - a plush Kalyan locality.

Following the incident, hundreds of shopkeepers condemned the incident and shut their shops on Tuesday as a mark of protest. At least 120 shops on the Yogidham road stretch remained shut. The shopkeepers protested wearing black ribbons. This led to inconvenience for the residents living in the locality who are dependent on the shops for their daily essentials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place in a general store located at Kailas Garden, Yogidham Road, in Kalyan (West) on Monday evening.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Manoj Ojha, used to visit the shop and ask the victim to say “I love you” several times. When she refused to comply to his demand, he would abuse her. On Monday, the accused arrived outside the shop and asked the complainant to say “I love you”. When the complainant asked him to move away, he not only abused her, but entered the shop, touched her inappropriately and pushed her.

The victim then lodged a complaint with the Khadakpada police. A case was registered under section 354, 354 (D), 504 and 509 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Ojha, who works in the same locality, was arrested on Monday night after most shopkeepers protested against the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We want the area to be safe for women. If a woman staff is molested today, who can guarantee their safety in future. There has been an increase in hawking and vending activities in the area without following safety measures. Many outsiders carry out their business despite of all kinds of shops being available in the area. We need to have regular patrolling by police in this area to stop such incidents recurring in future,” said Chandrakant Saste, president of Yogidham Shopkeepers’ Association.

The association also wrote to the local police demanding deployment of beat marshals to take regular rounds. Woman hawkers from the locality also joined the protest demanding safety.

Sajerrao Patil, senior police inspector of Khadakpada police said, “We have arrested the accused and booked him. As per the complainant, the accused has been stalking and abusing her regularly for the past one month. On Monday, he also molested and abused her again. We will investigate the matter and take necessary steps.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON