Kausa, Mumbra see poor response to Covid vaccine

THANEThough Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has completed 96 per cent immunisation, areas like Kausa and Mumbra have hardly seen 30 per cent vaccination. Owing to the low response, the civic body plans to rope in religious and political leaders to create awareness about the immunisation drive and to urge more people to come forward and get vaccinated.

“There are a few who are sceptical about getting vaccinated. We ensure every week some officer or a well-known personality gets vaccinated so that people are in loop about the immunisation process. There are some who have registered for the vaccination. However, they are still not convinced to get the shot. For this, we have a team who talks to them and creates awareness about the vaccine,” said Dr Vipin Sharma, commissioner, TMC.

As part of their efforts to create more awareness about Covid, the civic officials have roped in religious and political leaders. “We plan to take similar approach for the immunisation drive as well. The religious and political leaders or well-known faces help connect with the locals. This encourages them to follow their leaders and will hopefully lead to an increased number of vaccinations,” added a senior health officer, TMC.

From among those who have registered for the vaccination are Class 4 government employees, sanitation staff, ambulance drivers and ASHA workers.

Dr Alfarooq Raut, general practitioner, Mumbra, said, “Many of them remain sceptical about the vaccination process due to the various messages on social media and rumours about the side effects also make them nervous about the process. Most of us local physicians have repeatedly assured our staff about the vaccine and said that many top officials, senior doctors and non-medical staff have also taken the vaccine.”

The vaccination drive began on January 16. By February first week, Thane city witnessed more than 100 per cent immunisation with some centres going beyond the target set for the day. Gradually, the civic body also increased the number of vaccination centres to 12 and roped in private mid-level hospitals as well. From February 4, the second booster doze of vaccination also began in the city. Thane city has completed 102 per cent vaccination till now. This includes 25,970 frontline and health care workers.

Cops increase vigilance in twin cities

Strict vigilance against those not following social distancing and not wearing masks has been initiated by the police in Kalyan and Dombivli.

Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, said, “We have been taking action since the last three days in residential areas and departmental stores that are seen flouting Covid protocols. We have filed three different cases under the epidemic act, more than five are booked and we will continue surveillance and take stringent action if rules are not followed. It has come to our notice that housing societies host parties and allow residents to invite guests in large numbers. Moreover, many departmental stores are not following screening and temperature check guidelines given by the government.”

(Inputs by Anamika Gharat)