KDMC books 80 school staff for skipping poll training sessions

MUMBAI: An FIR was registered against 80 staff members of Pawar Public School in Palava, Dombivli, on Monday for remaining absent from the training organised by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for the upcoming civic elections on Saturday. Thane, India - December -27, 2025: Municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra will be held on 15th January. In preparation for this, election staff have begun intensive preparations. Election officials are busy with their duties and are seen receiving instructions regarding upcoming tasks. At Ghanecker Hall in Thane, demonstrations and training sessions were conducted for election staff on how to handle Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, December -27, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

According to a press statement issued by KDMC, the municipal commissioner and election officer had requisitioned the services of officers and employees from government and semi-government departments, along with teaching and non-teaching staff from schools and colleges, for a smooth and transparent poll run. As part of this process, election duty orders were issued to 80 staff members of Pawar Public School.

The civic body stated that despite repeated reminders to the concerned staff members, none turned up for the sessions organised by KDMC. Terming this as obstruction of election-related work, the assistant commissioner of KDMC, Sandeep Rokade, filed a police complaint against all 80 staff members under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The action was taken under the guidance of additional commissioner Harshal Gaikwad, confirmed deputy commissioner Vandana Gulve.

How we vote

Meanwhile, teachers have raised a concern regarding last-minute orders for election duty, which kept them from voting through postal ballots. Over 200 teachers questioned the election process after around 950 teachers reportedly received their duty orders late on Sunday night, asking them to attend training early Monday morning. A teacher who attended the training said that they reported to the training venue at Kalidas Natyagruh, in Mulund, after school hours. However, even after completing the training, they did not receive any written instruction about where they would be posted for election duty. The teachers waited until evening, after which officials asked them to return home, assuring them that duty orders would be sent later.

A Hindi medium school teacher Umesh Bhoyar said, “Teachers are not unwilling to perform election duties. But due to the last-minute deployment, around 200 teachers were unable to cast a vote because election staff are required to vote through postal ballots.” The postal ballot process had already concluded on Sunday, leaving them with no option to cast their vote.

Responding to the issue, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said, “Teachers facing such problems should approach their local returning officers for guidance and further clarification.”