KDMC records a dip in Covid cases

Kalyan-Dombivli has recorded a dip in the number of Covid-19 cases, with around 20-30 positive cases daily. Earlier last week, 50-60 Covid cases were recorded daily within the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits.

However, the testing has reduced to 800-1,000 tests per day, compared to 2,000-2,500 tests last month. Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC, said, “The testing has reduced as there has been a decline in the low and high-risk contacts. The positivity rate in KDMC is below 3%. The situation is under control.”

On November 1, KDMC recorded 17 cases, which is the lowest; while earlier on April 4, 2020, when the pandemic hit the city, five cases were recorded in KDMC limits. The city reported 33 deaths in October.

In September the total number of Covid testing carried out by the KDMC was 95,325 and a total of 1,972 positive cases were recorded, with a positivity rate of 2.06%. In October month, a total of 55,671 tests were carried out, and 1,603 positive cases were recorded. The positivity rate was 2.8%.

Meanwhile, the civic body also plans to emphasise increasing vaccination among the citizens. “The only best measure to tackle the speculated third Covid wave is by vaccinating as many as citizens,” added Panpatil.

The civic body has decided to hold vaccination in all its primary health care centres during November 4,5 and 6, despite the Diwali holidays.

“The vaccination facility will be available at all our health care centres all three days,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.