KDMC to improve fire fighting services in Kalyan, Dombivli

KALYANIn order to have better fire fighting services in Kalyan-Dombivli, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will acquire a 70m hydraulic platform fire tender for high rises, three water bowser fire tender with a capacity of 10,000 litre water in the upcoming financial year 2022-23.

KDMC commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi, has made a budget allocation of ₹10.88Cr for the same. “There are several requirements of machinery and manpower for the fire department that we will acquire in the coming year. With the increasing population and high rises, there is a need to have better fire-fighting facilities in the city,” said Suryavanshi.

A new fire station is ready at Palava for which the fire department had asked for more manpower to operate the station.

In order to manage the fire station, KDMC will appoint 80 more firemen and 40 drivers. The firemen and drivers will be hired on a contract basis.

Namdeo Chaudhari, chief fire officer, KDMC, said, “The fire station at Palava in Dombivli is ready. However, there is no manpower to run it. The civic body has plans to hire more people for this station. Also there is a plan to have 2-3 more fire stations in the city,” said Chaudhari.

Presently, there are five fire stations at Kalyan-Dombivli.

