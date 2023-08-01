KEM doc, 24, dies by suicide after injecting poison in veins

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old doctor pursuing an MD degree at King Edward Memorial Hospital in Parel died by suicide on Monday by purportedly injecting poisonous injections. Police officials said the doctor was assigned duty at a ward in a civic-run Tuberculosis Hospital in Sewri.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident came to light on Monday around 9am when one of the doctor’s colleagues came to relieve him from duty at the TB ward but did not find him there. The relieving doctor then went to the hostel room and found him lying unconscious on the bed. “There were five vials on the bed and two had been opened and it appears that the doctor had injected two vials through syringes,” said a police officer.

“We have not found any suicide note and the reason behind the death is not clear yet,” said senior inspector Mahadev Nimbalkar of the RAK Marg police station.

“The poisonous injections used for suicide are sent to the forensic science laboratory for chemical analysis. His mobile phone is also being checked to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step,” Nimbalkar added. According to the police, the doctor is a native of Jalgaon district in Maharashtra and after completing his MBBS, he was pursuing MD and was in the first year of the master’s programme at KEM Hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His father and mother both are doctors and run their hospital in Jalgaon, the police officer said. The RAK Marg police have registered an accidental death report in connection with the suicide case.