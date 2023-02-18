KEM doctor dies by suicide in Thane

Mumbai: A community medicine doctor from KEM Hospital, Parel, died by suicide at his home in Thane on Friday. As per the police, there was no suicide note found. The deceased resigned from his post of associate professor a month back.

The 46-year-old doctor – who was also in charge of the Covid-19 vaccination centre – was alone at Happy Valley Complex, Manpada, when he hung himself.

The doctor’s driver came to the flat at around 7 am on Friday and despite ringing the bell several times, the door was not opened. The driver called his wife to inform her that he was not opening the door. She came and opened the door to discover the incident.

“The doctor had taken to heavy drinking lately and his wife felt that it would affect their son’s HSC exams. That’s why she decided to stay in another house nearby,” said a police officer.

The doctor had tendered his resignation from KEM Hospital earlier this month and the resignation was accepted by the management, said the officer, adding, “That could be one of the reasons why he felt mentally depressed. According to his family, he was not suffering from any ailments.”

As per a KEM hospital official, the doctor had uncontrolled hypertension and diabetes. “He was from a well-to-do family. We tried to convince him to stay back,” added the official.

On the day he died, a KEM Hospital official said his wife came to them with his letter of request to take back his resignation and the hospital had agreed to it. “His wife came to us in the morning with the letter of request and we accepted it immediately. He was a popular teacher in the community medicine department. We were happy that he decided to stay back. The news of his death has shocked us,” said Dr Sangeeta Ravat, dean, KEM Hospital.