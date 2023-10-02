News / Cities / Mumbai News / Kenyan woman arrested at airport for smuggling gold worth 1.63 crore

Kenyan woman arrested at airport for smuggling gold worth 1.63 crore

ByManish K Pathak
Oct 02, 2023 06:22 AM IST

A woman from Nairobi was arrested at Mumbai airport for smuggling 3.40kg of gold worth ₹1.63 crore. She had concealed the gold in her innerwear and body.

Mumbai: A 40-year-old woman from Nairobi, Kenya, was arrested at the airport on Sunday for allegedly smuggling 3.40kg of gold worth 1.63 crore into the city.

The accused has been identified as Sahra Mohamed Omar, a resident of Captain Mongai Street in Nairobi, Kenya. According to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department, Omar was intercepted near the exit gate of the Customs arrival baggage hall after she crossed the green channel and was proceeding towards the main exit.

“She was holding a passport issued by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland which was valid till 2032. She came from Nairobi to Mumbai on Kenya Airways flight number KQ202 on September 30,” a Customs officer said.

The officer added that the Customs officials examined Omar’s baggage and recovered 17 pieces of 22-carat gold melted bars, which were concealed in her innerwear, and various jewellery of 21-carat gold concealed in her body.

“The total weight of the seized gold is 3.4 kg valued at 1.63 crore. Her statement was recorded, and it appears that she was previously involved in gold smuggling,” the officer said, adding that Omar hoodwinked the Customs officials and managed to bring in the gold.

She was arrested under various sections of the Customs Act and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The Customs official argued in the court that if she is granted bail, she may flee and would not be available for further investigation, which is required to break the nexus involved in gold smuggling, and additionally, she could influence and tamper the evidence.

“The investigation is on the preliminary stage, and further investigations are on to bust the entire nexus of operations and identify the mastermind of the racket,” the Customs officer said.

