Key North Maharashtra leader quits BJP, joins Thackeray faction

Mumbai: In the first converse instance since Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena and aligned with the BJP, Advay Hiray, a BJP leader who belongs to a prominent political family in North Maharashtra, joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday.

To be sure, the BJP and Shinde’s Sena have seen some defections to the Thackeray side but they have been insignificant. Hiray is the first instance of a prominent leader from North Maharashtra defecting to the Sena (UBT), and against the backdrop of several leaders from Nashik and North Maharashtra leaving the Sena (UBT), the move is politically significant.

Advay is the great-grandson of the late Bhausaheb Hiray, who was a prominent Congress leader from North Maharashtra and a minister in successive cabinets. Other members of the family, Pushpatai Hiray and Prashant Hiray, were also elected representatives and ministers in various governments. Malegaon was once the stronghold of the Hiray family before it was captured by Shiv Sena leaders like Dada Bhuse, who is now a minister in the BSS-BJP government. The Shiv Sena (UBT) is likely to field Advay from Malegaon constituency opposite Bhuse.

“Because of the traitors joining them, the BJP now doesn’t need people who are loyal to the party. As such, I decided to quit and join the Shiv Sena,” Hiray told mediapersons after he joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) at Matoshree, the residence of the Thackerays, in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The Thackeray faction is looking at Hiray as one of the leaders who will help it rebuild the party organisation in North Maharashtra. “The BJP has started its dirty politics all over the country, and we need to end this with a young and new leadership,” said Thackeray. “Advay will not work only for Malegaon but will have to look after North Maharashtra as well. As a young leader, he should also tour the state. I myself will hold a public rally in Malegaon next month.”

Shinde’s rebellion saw several key leaders of the Shiv Sena, including Bhuse, Gulabrao Patil and Suhas Kande join the rebel camp—which is why Thackeray is keen on inducting new leaders into the party, especially in the region where there are several strong pockets of support. The induction of Advay Hiray is the first step in this direction.